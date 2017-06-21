Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Huddersfield Town's opposition has been announced for their pre-season training camp in Austria.

Town will take on VfB Stuttgart in Schwaz before travelling to Jenbach to take on Serie A outfit Torino.

The northern Italian side may be best known to Town fans for taking Joe Hart on loan last season, or possibly even having Denis Law in their ranks in the 60s.

But what else should you know about the Turin-based side before Town go head-to-head with them at 5pm Austrian time on August 4?

Here's our overview of the Italian side.

Name

Torino Football Club

Nickname

Il Toro (The Bull), I Granata (The Maroons)

Stadium

Stadio Olimpico Grande Torino (cap. 27,958)

Division

Serie A

Manager

Sinisa Mihajlovic

History

Serie A winners: 1927/28, 1942/43, 1945/46, 1946/47, 1947/48, 1948/49, 1975/76

Serie B winners: 1959/60, 1989/90, 2000/01

Coppa Italia winners:

UEFA Cup runners-up: 1991/92

Torino Football Club was born in a brewery in 1906.

The club was founded in it's current form when Alfred Dick - then president of Juventus - left the Old Lady of Turin when some staff considered moving the club out of the northern Italian city.

He and 22 others met at the Voight brewery in Turin and merged with Football Club Torinese to form Football Club Torino.

Torino won their first Italian championship in the 1927/28 season, with a Coppa Italia triumph following shortly afterwards, but the club's most successful period was still to come.

In the 1942/43 season Torino won the Italian league for a second time and went on to win it four more times in a row - either side of a three-year break during World War Two - with the side being dubbed 'Grande Torino'.

The unbeatable side met an abrupt end however, when the plane carrying the whole squad back from a friendly against Benfica crashed into the retaining wall of the Basilica of Superga in Turin, killing everyone on board.

Torino dropped into the second tier shortly after the tragedy, but would once again rise to claim the Coppa Italia in 1967/68 and 1970/71 as well as their seventh and final league title in 1975/76.

One Town connection Torino had over this time period was in the 1961/62 season, when former Town centre-forward Denis Law featured in the club's famous maroon.

A second relegation struck Torino in the 80s, but again they came back resurgent, being beaten by Ajax in the 1991/92 UEFA Cup final before winning a fifth Coppa Italia a season later.

Recent years have been rocky for Torino and in 2005 the club was bankrupt and ceased to exist after 99 years of history.

But they were bought out by a group of Italian businessman and reborn, with that incarnation of Torino going today, but struggling to maintain a consistent spot in Serie A.

Last season

Torino started last season strongly, taking 29 points from the first half of the campaign.

In eighth place at the turn of the fixtures, Torino couldn't step up the pressure on the leading pack and eventually ended up ninth.

Il Toro ended up winning 13 of their 38 games, drawing 14 and losing 11.

In those matches, Torino scored 71 goals with Andrea Belotti netting 26.

Dangerman

Andrea Belotti.

The Italy international is attracting interest from across Europe this summer, with Manchester United believed to be after the striker.

And it's clear to see why.

Belotti is a clinical finisher, has the pace and trickery to beat his man and is good in the air.

There's no doubting that the centre-forward is one of the hottest properties in Europe.

Town's defence will have to be and their best to keep the 23-year-old at bay.

Full squad

Goalkeepers

Daniele Padelli, Tommaso Cucchietti, Joe Hart, Vanja Milinkovic-Savic

Defenders

Christian Molinaro, Leandro Castan, Carlao, Davide Zappacosta, Luca Rossettini, Antonio Barreca, Emiliano Moretti, Danilo Avelar, Lorenzo De Silvestri, Arlind Ajeti, Lyanco

Midfielders

Afriyie Acquah, Daniele Baselli, Marco Benassi (c), Samuel Gustafson, Mirko Valdifiori, Joel Obi, Sasa Lukic, Martin Remacle

Forwards

Andrea Belotti, Adem Ljajic, Maxi Lopez, Iago Falque, Juan Iturbe, Lucas Boye

Odds

BetVictor have Torino at 500/1 to win Serie A next season.

That makes Il Toro joint-ninth favourites to claim the title alongside Genoa.