Huddersfield Town will travel to Germany to play SV Sandhausen at the BWT Stadium on Tuesday July 18 (kick-off 6pm local time).

Town fans could be forgiven for not having a clue who the 2.Bundesliga side are - they were only promoted to the German second tier in 2012 for the first time in their history.

Below Ben Abbiss provides an overview of the unknown quantity that has risen from the depths of German amateur football to face the newly-promoted Premier League side.

Name

Sportverein Sandhausen 1916

Nickname

Sandhausen

Stadium

BWT-Stadion am Hardtwald (cap. 15,414 of which 9,806 are standing)

Division

2. Bundesliga (second tier in Germany)

Manager

Kenan Kocak

History

Founded in 1916, the club spent years scrapping for survival in the amateur regional divisions as funds ran threateningly low through Germany's inter-war economic depression.

In 1943, the pressures of World War II forced Sandhausen to merge with two nearby clubs, only reclaiming their independent identity at the end of 1945.

Slowly, the club worked their way up from the lower echelons of amateur football to the top division in their state.

Former player, Gerd Dais, twice led Sandhausen to shock league titles – in 2007 and 2012 - and was twice sacked the following season. With the second of these league titles Dais took the smallest professional team in Germany up to the 2. Bundesliga.

In 2016, by now an established 2.Bundesliga side, Sandhausen signed Kenan Kocak on as manager after an impressive spell at the helm of local rivals, SV Waldorf Mannheim.

Last season

Sandhausen had a fantastic 2016/17, achieving their highest ever league position of 10 in Bundesliga 2.

It could have been even better save for a poor run at the end of the campaign that saw them win just two of their last 15 league fixtures.

Dangerman

One time USA international, Andrew Wooten, was Sandhausen's top scorer in the league last season with nine goals and a shot conversion rate of 20%.

The 27-year-old forward, who was born in Germany and played his whole career there, also claimed the joint highest number of assists for his team with four.

Full squad

Goalkeepers

Marco Knaller, Michel Hiegl, Rick Wulle

Defenders

Daniel Gordon, Tim Kister, Benedikt Gimber, Tim Knipping, Steven Zellner, Leart Paqarada, Damian Rossbach, Philipp Klingmann, Moritz Kuhn

Midfielders

Denis Linsmayer, Markus Karl, Daniel Lukasik, Stefan Kulovits, Erik Zenga, Maximilian Jansen, Manuel Stiefler, Marco Thiede, Thomas Pledl, Korbinian Vollmann, Taner Yalcin, Jakub Kosecki, Julian-Maurice Derstroff

Forwards

Andrew Wooten, Jose Pierre Vunguidica, Richard Sukuta-Pasu, Lucas Holer

Odds

Betway and Unibet put Sandhausen at 50/1 to win the league next year, making them 15 favourite in a very open Bundesliga 2 division.

Though they are not one of the favourites to be relegated, they are likely to be that end of the table come the end of next season.