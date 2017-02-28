Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

There will be a new main man on the touchline for Huddersfield Town's FA Cup fifth round replay at Manchester City and Saturday's SkyBet Championship clash with Newcastle United.

With head coach David Wagner found guilty of misconduct by the FA in relation to Town’s 2-1 Championship win over Leeds United earlier this month, assistant manager Christoph Buehler will be the most senior member of Town's backroom staff on the touchline.

While Town's boss will be in constant communication from the stands of the Etihad and John Smith's Stadium, Buehler will be the man to carry out his instructions.

But who is the enigma that is David Wagner's Number Two?

Often seen, and heard on the touchline already, little more is known of the 39-year-old German.

But every good manager needs a good assistant – take Brian Clough and Peter Taylor or Sir Alex Ferguson and Brian Kidd, a manager is often only as strong as his right hand man.

Buehler arrived in West Yorkshire with David Wagner in November 2015 after a decade of working together – first as players and then as coaches.

They met as players at German lower-league club TSG Weinheim – Wagner was ending a playing career which took in spells at Eintracht Frankfurt, Mainz and Schalke.

Meanwhile, Buehler was struggling with a shoulder problem which led to his eventual retirement from the game.

Buehler went on to become part of Weinham's youth set up before once again linking up with Wagner in the youth coaching system at Hoffenheim.

After Hoffenheim came Borussia Dortmund II, where the managerial duo guided the reserve side to the third-tier of the German league.

Holding an A-Licence, combined with his long-standing partnership with Wagner, Buehler looks a more than able deputy ahead of Town's next two crucial FA Cup and SkyBet Championship encounters.