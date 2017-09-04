Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

David Wagner has highlighted the vital role assistant boss Christoph Buhler has had in bedding in Huddersfield Town’s latest signings.

Midfielder Abdelhamid Sabiri, right-back Florent Hadergjonaj and goalkeeper Rob Green all wore Town colours for the first time in the 3-0 friendly win against Altona 93.

Having been at the club a matter of only days, Wagner was keen to ensure the trio got an intensive introduction to life at PPG Canalside and, particularly, the way Town go about things.

And the boss says his right-hand man Buhler has been key to introducing them to Town’s high-pressing system.

Moroccan 20-year-old Sabiri scored on debut in Hamburg and set up the other two goals for Laurent Depoitre as Town overcame the German third-tier side.

“Christoph (Buhler) and his team have done a lot of work with the new players in video meetings to give them a first idea of our identity, of the Terriers’ identity,” said Wagner.

“They did their first step toward our idea of football and I am happy that we have them and we can work with them on the grass so they can help us as quick as possible to get a stronger side.”