Huddersfield Town face Reading FC at Wembley next week in the Championship play-off final.

The winners will book themselves a spot in next term's top flight, but the losers will have to make do with another season trapped in the second tier.

Town will be hoping their settled back four of Tommy Smith, Chris Lowe, Michael Hefele and Christopher Schindler can keep Reading's attacking threats at bay, while Elias Kachunga, Izzy Brown, Rajiv Van La Parra, Nahki Wells and Collin Quaner can do the business at the sharp end - but who will the Town men be up against on Monday?

The Royals' main goal-scoring outlet is ex-Bournemouth and Leicester City striker Yann Kermorgant.

The 35-year-old Frenchman has bagged 19 goals in all competitions this season, and booked Reading's place in next week's final with a calmly-taken penalty against Fulham in the semi-finals.

Garath McCleary and John Swift are two more dangermen for they Royals, with both on nine goals this term - and with 14 assists between them.

Reading like to work the ball into the forward with a penetrating pass after manoeuvring defenders out of position, with 16 of Kermorgant's 19 goals coming from within the area - and six being scored with his head.

At the other end of the pitch, Reading boss Jaap Stam has reverted to a five at the back approach in recent matches, stifling Fulham's expansive style of football.

However, the ex-Manchester United centre-back has utilised a 4-3-3 formation in both matches against Town this season.

Chris Gunter, Liam Moore and Jordan Obita started both matches, with Paul McShane and Tyler Blackett making one appearance each against the Terriers.

With skipper McShane banned for the final, we could well see Blackett start again at Wembley.

Between the sticks is Reading's player of the season Ali Al-Habsi.

The Omani international has had an exceptional season in goal, making 166 saves - the second-most in the Championship.

Two of those have been from the penalty spot - with one against Town winger Van La Parra.