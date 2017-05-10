Did your MP keep their election campaign promises?

See the damage done after Audi crashes into van

This Almondbury house has been empty for years sa

The video will start in 8 Cancel

Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Referee Paul Tierney will take charge of the first leg of Huddersfield Town's play-off semi-final against Sheffield Wednesday on Sunday.

The man in the middle has officiated just one Huddersfield Town match this season - the 5-1 defeat to Manchester City in the FA Cup fifth round replay at the Etihad Stadium.

Tierney dished out two yellow cards that match - for Mark Hudson and Jon Gorenc Stankovic - and pointed to the spot after Stankovic wrestled Sergio Aguero to the ground in the area.

The referee has taken charge of two Sheffield Wednesday matches this season, which both ended up in wins for the Owls.

Wednesday won 2-1 against Derby with Tierney booking a man on each side, and the Owls beat Newcastle United 1-0 at St James' Park, with six bookings handed to Wednesday men and one to Toon midfielder Isaac Hayden.

The Wigan fan has produced a straight red card once in the Championship this season - to Leeds United's Kalvin Phillips - and has handed out 39 yellows in the second tier.

He has also taken charge of 10 Premier League clashes this term.

Simon Bennett and Richard West will run the lines for Tierney.