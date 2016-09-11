Login Register
Who were the most influential players for Huddersfield Town at Leeds? Mel Booth's markings

Do you agree on the man of the match?

Huddersfield Town's Jack Payne takes on the Leeds United defence. Picture by John Rushworth

Huddersfield Town scored a second successive derby victory at Leeds United to go four points clear in the Championship table.

Aaron Mooy’s first goal for the club since signing on loan for the season from Manchester City was enough for a 1-0 victory at Elland Road.

But how did the team play?

Here, Examiner Sports Editor Mel Booth gives his verdict on David Wagner’s men, who are enjoying the best ever start to a season in club history:

Leeds United 0 Huddersfield Town 1, 10.09.16: Town's Harry Bunn and Leeds United's Charlie Taylor battle for the ball.

DANNY WARD: Blocked a late half-chance for Alex Mowatt and kept a second successive clean sheet. 7

TOMMY SMITH: Kept battling well and had only rare opportunities to get forward. 7

CHRIS LOWE: Showed his quality as part of a fine defensive effort from Town in a tough derby. 7

MARK HUDSON; Another strong showing from the captain who helped frustrate the home side. 7

CHRIS SCHINDLER: Stood up well, keeping Chris Wood largely out of the game and leading by example. 7

JONATHAN HOGG: Showed his experience by prompting sensibly and using the ball well. 8

AARON MOOY: Scored a spectacular winner and bossed the contest in tremendous style. 9

ELIAS KACHUNGA: Worked extremely hard and while he didn’t get a chance at goal, played his part. 8

JACK PAYNE: Excellent in the first half particularly, when his running from deep was telling. 8

HARRY BUNN: Made a first start of the season and was not found wanting with some neat link play 7

RAJIV VAN LA PARRA: Gave Leeds plenty of problems down the left and went close to scoring a long range goal. 8

Subs: Nahki Wells 7, Kasey Palmer 7, Michael Hefele 7.

Transfer Deadline day has gone and Huddersfield Town still equipped to continue Championship bid

David Wagner's squad looks well balanced

