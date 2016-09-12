Huddersfield Town fans have voted Aaron Mooy the best loan signing the club has made in the last five years.

The Australian scored the winner against Leeds at the weekend and overcame past and present Town loanees to be crowned the best business on a temporary basis since 2012/13.

Over 4,000 votes were cast by Town fans and Mooy edged Danny Ward to top spot by four picks.

WATCH: Mel Booth and Rory Benson discuss Aaron Mooy's tackle on Liam Bridcutt against Leeds

Video loading Click to play Tap to play The Live Event you are trying to watch is either unavailable or has not started Please refresh this page in your browser to reload this live event video

Kasey Palmer and Elias Kachunga came third and fourth within 20 votes of the Australian, meaning all of this season's table-topping loanees also topped the vote.

Ben Chilwell rounded off the top five, with last year's loan man turned permanent signing Rajiv Van La Parra in sixth.

Jamie Paterson, Harry Bunn, James Vaughan and Jed Steer complete the top ten, with Grant Holt just missing out.

Jermaine Beckford celebrates for Huddersfield Town

Jermaine Beckford and Adam Hammill - loan men from the 2012/13 campaign - have to settle for mid-table obscurity while same season signing Neil Danns drops into the bottom ten.

At the foot of the table, Simon Church received just 31 votes for the part he played in the 2012/13 season when he scored once in seven appearances for Town.

Elvis Manu, Jazz Richards and Radoslaw Majewski were towards the bottom of the pile, with Diego Poyet, David Elgar and Theo Robinson just above.

You can see the full results below.