Huddersfield Town's newest addition Izzy Brown will have to wait for his first league start at the John Smith's Stadium - according to the fans.

The Town faithful have picked Rajiv Van La Parra and Elias Kachunga to start on the wings against Ipswich this week, with Nahki Wells keeping his spot up front.

Philip Billing is chosen to partner Aaron Mooy and Jonathan Hogg in the centre of the midfield with Jack Payne banned and Kasey Palmer unlikely to feature after returning to Chelsea for treatment on a hamstring injury.

Tommy Smith, Chris Lowe, Christopher Schindler and Michael Hefele make up the fans' defence this week, with Danny Ward retaining his place in goal.

Do you agree with the team? Tweet us at @ExaminerHTAFC with your side to take on the Tractor Boys this weekend.