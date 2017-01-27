WATCH: David Wagner with the latest team news ahead of Rochdale clash

Get Your Bloody Hands Off Our HRI - Nick Shaw poem

Huddersfield Town fans have given Joel Coleman the nod in goal ahead of Danny Ward this weekend when Town travel to Spotland to face Rochdale in the FA Cup fourth round.

Second-choice Coleman played in the third round tie against Port Vale and the fans trust him to do the business again on Saturday.

Martin Cranie, Mark Hudson, Jon-Gorenc Stankovic and Tareiq Holmes-Dennis take their places in an unchanged back four from the previous round.

In central midfield, Jonathan Hogg, Dean Whitehead and Philip Billing are selected, with Kasey Palmer injured and Jack Payne suspended.

Elias Kachunga takes up wide duties, with Rajiv Van La Parra selected despite being off ill earlier in the week.

Joe Lolley has been ruled out of the tie by head coach David Wagner but should be available for selection next week.

New striker Collin Quaner is given a debut up front ahead of Bermudian Nahki Wells.