Nahki Wells gets the nod for Huddersfield Town tonight after his decisive goal against Bristol City at the weekend - according to Town fans.

The Bermudian was dropped by the supporters for the last much, but earned a recall thanks to his winner against the Robins when he pounced on a Frank Fielding error to divert home.

Elias Kachunga moves out to the right wing, with Rajiv Van La Parra taking up duties on the left side of midfield.

Jonthan Hogg and Aaron Mooy are joined by Phil Billing in the centre of the pitch with Kasey Palmer dropping to the bench.

Tommy Smith is preferred to Martin Cranie at right-back with Christopher Schindler, Michael Hefele and Chris Lowe all making up an unchanged back four.

Danny Ward retains his spot between the sticks for Town.