Huddersfield Town host Manchester City today in the fifth round of the FA Cup.

Town will be without the injured Jonathan Hogg, Sean Scannell and Kasey Palmer, while Aaron Mooy is ineligible to play against his parent club.

City will be without striker Gabriel Jesus after the Brazilian hobbled off the field at Bournemouth on Monday with a broken metatarsal.

There has been some debate as to who David Wagner should start - due to the crunch Championship clash against Reading on Tuesday night - but the Town fans have had their say on who should be given the nod this weekend.

Cup keeper Joel Coleman retains his place in the side, with Tommy Smith, Chris Lowe, Michael Hefele and Christopher Schindler named in an unchanged back four.

Dean Whitehead, Izzy Brown and Phil Billing are selected in the heart of the midfield, with Joe Lolley and Rajiv Van la Parra on the wings.

Nahki Wells is preferred to Collin Quaner and Elias Kachunga up front.