Huddersfield Town fans have picked their line up ahead of the Terriers' debut season in the Premier League.

Fans were given the choice of every member of Town's current squad - including the nine new signings made over the last three weeks - and the average number of votes for each player was found.

And the supporters have selected four new signings in their side - as well as Aaron Mooy and Kasey Palmer who rejoined Town after successful loan spells at the John Smith's Stadium last season.

Loanee Jonas Lossl was selected between the sticks by the fans, while Mathias 'Zanka' Jorgensen, Tom Ince and Steve Mounie were all included outfield.

Zanka joins Tommy Smith, Christopher Schindler and Chris Lwoe in the back four, while Jonathan Hogg and Rajiv Van La Parra join Ince, Mooy and Palmer in midfield.

Mounie is left to the the line as the solo striker.

Our writers also came up with the team they think will start for the Terriers at Crystal Palace in the first game of the Premier League season.

The line up is similar to the fans', but includes Joel Coleman in goal rather than Lossl and Elias Kachunga on the wing ahead of Van La Parra.

Here's why our writers settled on their side.

Blake Welton

Despite the amount of new arrivals through the John Smith's Stadium doors so far this summer, both chairman Dean Hoyle and boss David Wagner have alluded to the fact the club's approach will remain the same.

That surely means remaining with the trusted 4-5-1 system which brought so much success last season with a sprinkling of new stars mixing with the already tried-and-tested stalwarts.

Although another goalkeeper is still likely to be targeted ahead of the August 12 kick-off, if it's a choice between Joel Coleman and Jonas Lossl, then the former Oldham Athletic keeper gets the nod.

Jorgensen comes in for Michael Hefele at the heart of the defence with Tom Ince expected to contribute with more of an end-product than former left-wing incumbent Rajiv van La Parra.

And to convert these all newly-created chances? You simply don't leave your record signing on the bench so Steve Mounie it is...

Raj Bains

Lossl is my keeper, although I would like to see a new number one signed given the less than encouraging reports that have emerged from Germany since his signing.

Joel Coleman did well when called on last season, but for their first season back in the Premier League, it might be worth having an old head around - bidding for Michel Vorm on loan with an option to buy is a route I've long wished the club explore.

Tommy Smith is captain and one of the first names on the team sheet, while Jorgensen takes over from Hefele to begin with as he's more experienced at a higher level, but that will be a real battle.

The left hand side combination of Schindler and Lowe will stay firm, although Scott Malone will challenge on that flank in time.

Hogg and Mooy are the immediate choice in the first band of midfield as standard, with a trio of Kachunga, Palmer and Ince flitting about fluidly just in front of them.

Record signing Steve Mounie gets the nod to lead the line, and he should have the required skill set to get the most out of the attacking players around him. A big man without being a lump, there's a blend of speed and physicality to his game that could really flourish in the Premier League.

Rory Benson

Finding the balance between faith in those that earned Town promotion and bringing in more quality is the key for me.

Coleman retains his place in goal in my side as Lossl is as yet untested and the former Oldham keeper had a strong season as back-up for Liverpool loanee Danny Ward.

Michael Hefele is unfortunate to be left out, but Zanka looks more mobile than Town's cult hero, hence his inclusion - although Hefele will surely be used to rotate Town's defence on a regular basis.

Ince and Kachunga start on the wings after strong performances from the pair at their respective clubs last season, while Hogg is preferred to Williams in centre midfield.

Again, the duo could easily be rotated to keep the side fresh - something Wagner stressed last season.

Mounie starts up front as his attributes lend themselves to playing the lone forward role more so than Town's other strikers - although Laurent Depoitre, Nahki Wells and Collin Quaner will offer different options from the bench.

I'd also stress that this side will change from week to week with Wagner looking to freshen up the team and tailor it to a specific opponent.