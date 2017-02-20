Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Dean Whitehead rolled back the years against Manchester City at the weekend to put in a sterling performance which impressed both the Examiner's Blake Welton and Town supporters.

The 35-year-old midfielder was given a 9 out of 10 for his display against the Premier League giants while fans also agreed his tireless work in the middle of the field was worth an 8.9.

Joel Coleman came second with both the pundit and supporters – claiming a 9 from the Examiner and an 8.5 off the Blue White Army.

However, there was some disagreement though over both Martin Cranie and Collin Quaner.

The Examiner's Welton gave full-back Cranie a 7 in comparison to the 7.9 received by the fans while Quaner was given a 9 from the pundit but only scored a 7.7 with supporters.

Philip Billing's performance was another bone of contention – only scoring a 7 from the Examiner after it was claimed the midfielder 'worked hard but was sometimes too casual on the ball' while supporters felt he deserved better, rating him 7.8.