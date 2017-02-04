Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Simon Hooper will referee this weekend's crucial West Yorkshire derby between Huddersfield Town and Leeds United.

Both teams are flying high in the league and will be aiming to take three points on Sunday to further their respective promotion challenges.

And the EFL has appointed Hooper as the man to oversee the crunch clash.

The Swindon Town fan has taken charge of 18 Championship encounters this term, refereeing Town and Leeds twice.

Hooper was in charge of the Terriers' 2-1 victory over QPR in September and their 1-1 draw at Ewood Park in December.

Leeds have won both of their games the official has been at the helm of this season, beating Sheffield Wednesday 2-0 in August and Barnsley 2-1 in October.

The referee has brandished just one red card all season - at Nottingham Forest man Berto in the 2-2 draw with Aston Villa in September after two bookable offenses.

Hooper averages a yellow card every 24 minutes, having given out 67 in 1620 minutes of Championship football.

Akil Howson and Timothy Wood will run the line on Sunday, with Oliver Langford taking up fourth official duties.