'Why punish me for celebrating?' asks Huddersfield Town boss after win over Derby County

Town head coach David Wagner celebrates the win with his staff

David Wagner doesn’t see why he should be punished for going onto the pitch to celebrate Huddersfield Town’s last-gasp winner against Derby County.

The head coach was sent from the dug-out to the stand after Elias Kachunga clinched a 1-0 victory three minutes into time added on at the John Smith’s Stadium.

The win followed defeats against Sheffield Wednesday and Preston North End and lifted Town back up to third in the Championship.

Wagner, upset by questions over his players’ character following the previous two results, is now looking forward to this Saturday’s trip to Fulham.

Town will be without midfielder Jonathan Hogg, who will serve a one-match ban after picking up a fifth booking of the season against Derby.

And it could be the boss faces repercussions after leaving his technical area and being punished by Merseyside referee Peter Bankes.

“Even if we had drawn, it would have been a good performance,” said Wagner.

“We knew we had to once again show our identity on the grass and we did this.

“But after a great goal, a fine finish by Elias and a great cross by Harry Bunn, I think we deserved this result.

“Emotion is part of football, and I was a small part of this game. When we scored I was without control.

“But I was totally surprised to be sent to the stand.

“For me I did nothing. Why be punished for celebrating with my players?

“I shouted to nobody, hurt nobody, and caused nobody a problem when I celebrated with my players seconds before the end of the game.”