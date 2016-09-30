Wideman's form means Huddersfield Town boss has selection dilemma for Ipswich Town game

David Wagner says Huddersfield Town winger Sean Scannell has the skill set to be “an outstanding Championship player”.

The boss brought in the former Crystal Palace man in place of Rajiv van La Parra for Tuesday’s 2-1 home win over Rotherham United.

WATCH: David Wagner has his say

Video loading Click to play Tap to play The Live Event you are trying to watch is either unavailable or has not started Please refresh this page in your browser to reload this live event video

Van La Parra, sent off at Reading last Saturday, is available after his one-match ban for the leaders’ trip to Ipswich Town.

But head coach Wagner, who also has defenders Mark Hudson and Chris Lowe back after suspension, accepts he has a selection dilemma.

“Scanz produced a very strong performance against Rotherham,” said the team chief, whose side will be backed by more than 650 fans at Portman Road.

“I was very pleased for him, because in previous weeks, he as not happy with his own performances.

“We have spoken about what he needs to change and he has listened and worked hard.

“Like our other offensive players, he has also worked on the defensive side of his game.

“Offensively he has widened his abilities, and now he can take possession inside, not just on the wings.

“In the past, Scanz always wanted to be on the right, but now he is happy on the left as well.

“He has the ability to be an outstanding Championship player.”

Scannell, 26, an £800,000 buy from Palace in 2012, has played seven times this season (three starts).

Manchester referee Chris Kavanagh will be in charge of the game.