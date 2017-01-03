Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Nahki Wells' fourth goal in six SkyBet Championship games gave Huddersfield Town all three points in a hard-fought encounter against Wigan Athletic.

The Bermudian forward was the first to react to net from six yards as Latics keeper Jussi Jaaskelainen could only parry Elias Kachunga's long-range effort.

Wigan have not won a game since the 2-1 victory in the corresponding fixture at the John Smith's Stadium back in November with this latest home defeat signalling a club-record sixth successive DW Stadium defeat.

Speaking after the game, Wigan Athletic boss Warren Joyce could not hide his dismay at seeing his side slip to a club-record loss which also sees his side remain six points from safety.

"It's certainly not a happy new year, no," Warren Joyce said. "It's a sickener, it's floored the lads, it's floored myself really.

"But things happen in life like that, and you've got to get on with it. It would be more disheartening if there weren't any performances going on.

"I think that's the positive we have to take from this - if we are going to get out of the situation we're in, we've got to be able to play well.

"I thought in the first half here, you couldn't say which team was the top side and which one was near the bottom.

"We looked like a solid, professional outfit, full of men who all knew their jobs, played the ball around well and had a method."

Joyce also denied his side were developing a complex of playing at the DW Stadium.

"I don't think it's a psychological thing at all," he added. "Today's as well as we've played."