Wigan Athletic could field a 41-year-old goalkeeper against Huddersfield Town on Monday.

Former Finnish international Jussi Jaaskelainen is on stand-by to play following a season-ending injury to Adam Bogdan.

The Hungarian international - like Town keeper Danny Ward, on loan from Liverpool - was forced off an hour into Saturday’s 0-0 Championship draw at Barnsley.

Jaaskelainen came on, having previously featured in the 2-1 League Cup first-round defeat at Oldham Athletic.

The former West Ham United man made 38 appearances last season, when Wigan won promotion from League One.

Jaaskelainen played for Bolton Wanderers from 1997 to 2012, totting up 527 outings in all competitions.

He won 56 caps between 1998 and 2010.

With 19-year-old Dan Lavercombe his only other real option, Wigan boss Warren Joyce has been linked with former Chelsea and AC Milan keeper Marco Amelia as an emergency option ahead of the Sky Sports-televised Town clash.

Amelia, who started his career at Genoa, is a free agent following his release by Chelsea in the summer.

The 34-year-old has nine caps for Italy and was part of the World Cup winning squad of 2006.

Former Manchester United reserve team chief Joyce said: “Adam Bogdan is obviously out for the rest of the season, which is bitterly disappointing for him and the club at this moment in time.

“But you couldn’t ask for a better pro than Jussi Jaakelainen to step in.

“He was cool and calm and went on and gave an assured performance at Barnsley.”

Joyce, who is seeking his first win in his third match in charge against Town, will be without Craig Morgan.

The former Rotherham United, Preston North End, Peterborough United and MK Dons centre-back serves a one-match suspension for five yellow cards.