A predatory 80th minute strike from Nahki Wells gave Huddersfield Town all three points against Wigan Athletic at the DW Stadium.

In a low quality encounter, David Wagner's side avenged the Latics' 2-1 triumph at the John Smith's Stadium back in November by converting the only real effort on goal from both sides.

Elias Kachunga tried his luck from distance with home goalkeeper Jussi Jaaskelainen only able to parry the ball into the path of Wells who finished with aplomb from close range.

But who stood out to warrant the Man of the Match accolade? And who flattered to deceive or was below par?

