Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Newly appointed Wigan boss Warren Joyce has praised Huddersfield Town's "attractive" brand of football ahead of the sides' meet on Monday Night Football.

Neither side has won a match in November, but David Wagner's Town still find themselves sat fourth in the Championship table - the Latics on the other hand are at the foot of the table, above only Rotherham.

Joyce joined Wigan at the start of the month, but has not yet managed to change their fortunes, taking one point from his opening two matches.

And the former Manchester United reserve team manager doesn't expect things to get an easier against Town on Monday.

He told the club's official website: "I watched Huddersfield earlier on in the season when they played Wolves and they played some really attractive football.

Video Loading Video Unavailable Click to play Tap to play The video will start in 8 Cancel Play now Watch this video again Video will play in Jon Stankovic reflects on Cardiff defeat Share this video Watch Next

"They were bright and very expansive in the way they played.

"They’re an exciting team and we know it’s going to be a tough game for us.

"I think it’s a different type of game [to Barnsley] because they’ll offer different problems to what Barnsley did in terms of the style of play.

"We have to equip ourselves to deal with them and find ways of us hurting them as well."

The Latics boss also confirmed Adam Bogdan has been ruled out for the season with an ACL tear and Nick Powell is touch and go due to a hamstring injury picked up last week against the Tykes.