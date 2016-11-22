The video will start in 8 Cancel

Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

It was the song of the summer and now the Examiner are calling on Huddersfield Town fans to create their own Will Grigg on Fire fan chant.

The hit terrace song, adopted across Europe during the Euro 2016 tournament, was created by Wigan Athletic fan Sean Kennedy as a tribute to the Latics forward Will Grigg.

Reworking the 90s dance classic Freed from Desire by Gala, the song went viral when it was uploaded to YouTube and even made the charts with a remix by Electro duo Blonde.

And now the Huddersfield Examiner are looking for YOU to create your own unique and original Huddersfield Town fan chant ahead of Wigan's visit to the John Smith's Stadium on Monday evening.

Video Loading Video Unavailable Click to play Tap to play The video will start in 8 Cancel Play now Watch this video again Video will play in Share this video Watch Next

Not only could your chant become a terrace favourite but Huddersfield Town are offering a prize of a £20 superstore voucher for the best submission – so you can keep warm or get kitted out ready for Christmas as well as be song superstar!

To get involved simply fill out the jotform below with your details, intended lyrics and preferably a video (don't be shy, it's a bit of fun - just look at our offering above!).

Please do not use foul and abuse language though with the closing date for entries Noon on Tuesday, November 29.

Winners will be notified shortly after the closing date and for full terms and conditions click here .