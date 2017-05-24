The video will start in 8 Cancel

From t-shirts and scarves to jester hats and horns, the Huddersfield Town megastore store has an array of SkyBet Championship Play-Off final goodies ahead of the trip to Wembley next week.

David Wagner's side face Reading FC at the home of English football on Monday, May 29 (kick-off) for the ultimate prize of a place in the Barclay's Premier League.

With tickets to the showpiece final nearing a sell-out, the megastore at the John Smith's Stadium as well as the store in the Packhorse store in the town centre have been inundated with fans looking to get kitted out for the occasion.

And the Huddersfield Daily Examiner, in conjunction with the football club, are offering one lucky supporter the chance to grab some Wembley memorabilia for free with a gift voucher of £25 up for grabs for one lucky fan.

To stand a chance of winning, all you have to do is email blake.welton@trinitymirror.com with your name, address and contact number by Noon on Friday, May 26.

Check out our full terms and conditions while winners will be notified shortly after the closing date.

Browse the full array of Huddersfield Town merchandise on offer by getting yourself down to the megastore or Packhorse or visiting the Huddersfield Town online store.