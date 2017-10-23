Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Huddersfield Town's impressive 2-1 victory over Manchester United at the John Smith's Stadium had pundits purring over the performance.

It was arguably the performance of the weekend in the Premier League as goals from Aaron Mooy and Laurent Depoitre gave Town a first win over United for 65 years.

After the game, a number of David Wagner's men were singled out for praise but BBC Football Analyst Garth Crooks focused on Tommy Smith and Mooy in particular.

Both featured in his Premier League Team of the Week and is the first time a Town player has been included since Mooy back in August for his performance against Manchester United.

Video Loading Video Unavailable Click to play Tap to play The video will start in 8 Cancel Play now

On Tommy Smith, Crooks described it 'as a captain's performance if ever I saw one. Talk about leading by example”

The former Tottenham Hotspur player went on to focus on midfielder Mooy, picking the Australian out from the rest of Wagner's 'street fighters'.

Crooks said: “The Terriers also utilised a sucker punch in the way they deployed Aaron Mooy. In scoring his side's opening goal, the former Manchester City player provided Huddersfield with that stinging blow just when United were trying to recover from a first-half onslaught.

“There is also no doubt in my mind that Mooy can play. Against United, not only did he perform his duties in the trenches but demonstrated his class and composure. “

“He has found his footing very quickly in the Premier League and, if he keeps this up, he could attract the attention of other interested parties in the January transfer window.”