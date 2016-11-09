Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

There have been so many memorable moments for Town this season it's hard to pick one out.

Aaron Mooy's screamer to win the West Yorkshire derby at Elland Road will live long in the memory, as will Michael Hefele's first goal for Town to snatch a point at the death at Villa Park.

Honourable mentions must also go to David Wagner for his exuberant touchline celebrations as well as Danny Ward for some remarkable saves - including that save against Wolverhampton Wanderers.

But the moment of the season so far from a Town perspective has to be Jack Payne's 82nd minute strike at St James' Park sealing a historic win over Championship giants Newcastle United.

Town hadn't faced Newcastle in the league since 1984 when they travelled up to the North East in August this year.

They had also not won at St James' Park since 1953, so history was well and truly against the Terriers.

Newcastle were hurting after an opening day defeat to Fulham, and no pundits gave Town a chance of going into the lions' den and returning with anything other than a heavy victory.

What unfolded however was a masterclass in David Wagner's gegenpressing style of football, with Town utilising the counter-attack to devastating effect.

The Terriers took the lead on the stroke of half time when Nahki Wells converted Rajiv Van La Parra's low driven cross into the front post - cue the scenes of jubilation in the away end.

But when skipper Mark Hudson was penalised for handball just before the hour mark - with Dwight Gayle converting with his head after Danny Ward has parried the spot kick - it felt as though the tide could turn in favour of the Geordies.

But, in truth, the Newcastle onslaught never really surfaced.

Ward was hardly called into action after the penalty and when Kasey Palmer dispossessed Chancel Mbemba on the half way line, there was only ever going to be one outcome.

The on-loan Chelsea man slotted a well-weighted through ball past Jamaal Lascelles and into the path of Payne.

The summer signing from Southend shimmied, before drilling a low shot into the bottom corner of the Newcastle net.

Town supporters were sent into ecstasy and sang their side home in fine voice.

What a day to be a Town fan.