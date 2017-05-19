Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

It's the biggest game in over 45 years for Huddersfield Town as they prepare to face Reading FC in the SkyBet Championship Play-Off final.

Playing for a place in the Barclay's Premier League among the backdrop of the iconic venue of Wembley Stadium, David Wagner 's men are on the cusp of greatness.

And you could be there to watch it live on Monday, May 29 courtesy of energy drink Carabao.

In conjunction with the EFL, the drinks manufacturer are offering two lucky Town fans the chance to win a pair of tickets for the showpiece final.

Established fifteen years ago in Thailand, the home of energy drinks, Carabao is available in four variants - ‘Original’, ‘Sugar Free,’ ‘Green Apple’ and “Green Apple Sugar Free.’

The drink takes inspiration from ‘the Carabao’, the revered Asian water-buffalo admired for its physical power, extraordinary stamina and unbreakable spirit.

To be in with a chance of winning this incredible prize simply send your name, address and contact number to sport@examiner.co.uk before 11am on Monday, May 22.

Check out our full terms and conditions and for more information on the soft drink, visit the Carabao website .