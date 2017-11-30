Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Huddersfield Town were beaten 5-0 by an Arsenal side dripping with class last night.

Mesut Ozil ran the show for the Gunners, chipping in with two assists and a goal, while Alexis Sanchez and Alexandre Lacazette also scored for the hosts.

Olivier Giroud capped the scoring off for the Gunners with three minute left of the match, adding to his earlier second-half strike to make it a brace for the Frenchman.

Here Rory Benson looks at five things he learned from a Town perspective on a freezing night in north London.

Video Loading Video Unavailable Click to play Tap to play The video will start in 8 Cancel Play now

1. Money talks - sometimes

Huddersfield Town defended superbly from minute three to 45 at the Emirates.

The Terriers were caught out early on and fell behind to Alexandre Lacazette's third-minute strike, but contained Arsenal's attacking talent for the rest of the half - as they did to Manchester City last weekend.

But eventually Arsenal's multi-million pound talents shone through, with Mesut Ozil (£43.5m) and Alexis Sanchez (£32m) carving their way through the Town defence.

However, it was the Gunners' big guns who did the damage and - although Town conceded five - the Terriers did not defend particularly poorly in the capital.

2. Winter is coming

Breath condensing in front of your face, floodlights on for hours before kick off and players wearing snoods as they warm up - winter is coming.

For Town it signals the busiest part of their year, with games coming thick and fast from early December into January, with the Terriers having to handle four matches in 10 days at the end of the year.

This is when things start getting serious at both ends of the Premier League, and Town need to make sure they can turn around their recent form to propel themselves closer to mid-table before the turn of the year.

You do not want to be chasing teams down the home stretch.

3. Away form is becoming a problem

Although no one would have expected Town to earn anything away at Arsenal, four points out of a potential 21 away from home this season is not a good record for Town.

I've previously spoken about the importance of Town's home form this season, suggesting that could keep them in the top tier.

Although their matches at the John Smith's Stadium are becoming increasingly important, Town have to pick up some points on the road to avoid relegation - something they will be aiming to do over December, with trips to Everton, Watford and Southampton on the agenda.

4. The John Smith's Stadium atmosphere is so special

The Emirates may not be known for its atmosphere, but you could hear a pin drop at times in Islington.

Despite being ahead for 87 minutes, the Arsenal fans never really broke into song and it was the beaten Terriers fans making all the noise.

It was a far cry from the John Smith's Stadium on a matchday - it may not be the most impressive stadium in the top flight, but it really gets rocking.

Video Loading Video Unavailable Click to play Tap to play The video will start in 8 Cancel Play now

5. The bottom 12 remain bunched

The results in the Premier League this midweek have bunched up the teams from ninth downwards even more so than they already were.

There are still 24 matches to go in the league this season, but only eight points separate Leicester City in ninth and Crystal Palace in 20th.

Town may have lost last their last three fixtures, but victories against Everton, Brighton and Watford in December could catapult the Terriers back into the top half for Christmas.

What a nice present that would be.