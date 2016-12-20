Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

VFL Wolfsburg director Hans-Gerd Bode has dismissed speculation linking the German side to Huddersfield Town boss David Wagner.

German tabloid Bild yesterday reported the struggling Bundesliga outfit were ready to offer the 45-year-old the managerial role at the club with discussions at an 'advanced stage' and likely to be concluded by the end of the week.

This is despite the fact Wolfsburg already have a coach in place, Valerien Ismael, who is gearing up his side for a tough away trip to Mönchengladbach tonight.

The 41-year-old Ismael took control at the Volkswagan Arena initially on an interim basis when Dieter Hecking was sacked back in October.

After winning two of his first four matches as Head Coach, Ismael was appointed permanently on November 7, signing a deal with the club until 2018.

However since the appointment Wolfsburg have failed to win in their last four league outings , picking up only one point, before Saturday’s 1-0 home success against Eintracht Frankfurt.

And Board member Hans-Gerd Bode has refuted claims the side are ready to offer David Wagner a job back in Germany, backing the current Wolfsburg boss.

"We have a coach who is currently showing that he can give this team new direction," he told Germany's dpa agency.

"Last weekend's result shows that the team has taken up the fight. We are playing Gladbach on Tuesday and nothing is going to happen to the coach either before or after that game."