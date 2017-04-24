Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Huddersfield Town take on Wolves on Tuesday with a win enough to seal a play-off spot for David Wagner's side.

Town could have confirmed a top six berth with victory over Fulham at the weekend, but were beaten 4-1 by the Cottagers.

But the defeat had no real bearing on Town's play-off hopes, with a Leeds loss to Burton at the Pirelli Stadium leaving the door open for Town to claim a place in the post-season competition at Molineux.

Last time the two sides met, ex-Wolves man Rajiv Van La Parra netted the only goal of the game to take Town to the top of the Championship table five matches into the 2016/17 season.

Are you backing the Dutchman to do the same again at his former home ground?

Use our interactive gadget below to name you starting XI to take to the field at Molineux.