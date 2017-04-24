Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Huddersfield Town head to Molineux on Tuesday evening to play mid-table side Wolverhampton Wanderers, who are currently placed 15th in the Sky Bet Championship.

Wolves have been in mixed form recently, with their last win coming against Leeds United.

However the club had lost the two previous fixtures before beating the Whites and stumbled to a disappointing 0-0 draw to Blackburn last time out.

If you are heading to Wolves on Tuesday, take a quick look at our away day guide put together by Steven Downes.

What is the stadium address?

Waterloo Rd, Wolverhampton, WV1 4QR.

How many fans are going?

Town were allocated 1,437 tickets for the trip to Molineux, with the match an all-ticket fixture for Town fans - so supporters won't be able to pay on the day.

The club are confident that the full allocation will be taken up and that Town fans will fill the entire away end.

What is the nearest train station to the ground?

Wolverhampton Railway Station.

The station is a 15 minute walk to the stadium. To get their you go from the main station entrance and proceed straight on towards the city centre.

When you reach the inner ring road turn right, follow it and continue in a circular pattern around to the left.

Eventually you will see the stadium on your right.

W hat is parking like for away fans?

Just off the ring road near the stadium is a Civic Hall car park, which normally remains open for night matches and costs £3 for three hours, £4.50 for four hours or £3 for evenings (entering the car park after 5.30pm).

There is also some limited parking available at the stadium itself at a cost of £8 per car.

Where should away fans drink?

Town fans may want to step into a pub and have a drink before the game, but they might find it hard to find a pub that allows away fans entry.

All of the pubs around the ground allow home fans only and this is the case most of the pubs in the city centre too.

So if Town fans want a drink before the game on Tuesday it might be best to stop off on the way and hit some of the pubs in the surrounding towns and villages.

How much does a pie, a cuppa and a programme cost?

If fans want to buy a pie at the stadium it will cost them £3.10.

It costs £2.30 for a cup of tea, and an official match day programme will set you back by £3.

What happened last time?

Huddersfield lodged a terrific win against Wolves last time out, with Rajiv Van La Parra scoring the only goal of the game before going on to celebrate in front of his former side's supporters.

The last visit to Molineux didn't end too well for Town as the home side beat the Yorkshire team 3-0 on the day.

Kevin McDonald scored and ex-Terrier Benik Afobe notched a brace for Wolves.