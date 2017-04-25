Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Huddersfield Town head to Molineux on Tuesday night to take on a Wolves side sat in mid-table in the Championship.

Town have won five out of the last seven meetings between the two, scoring 11 goals and conceding 10.

Here Steven Downes looks at the previous meetings between the two sides since being back in the Championship.

2016/17

Huddersfield Town 1-0 Wolves

Town beat Wolves at the John Smith's Stadium earlier this season, with Rajiv Van La Parra getting the only the goal of the game against his former club.

2015/16

Wolves 3-0 Huddersfield Town

Huddersfield Town 1-0 Wolves

It was a case of won one and lost one against Wolves last season.

Town put in a disappointing result at Molineux and lost their unbeaten record which stretched back to 1988.

The goals for Wolves that day were scored by Kevin McDonald (23), and Town old boy Benik Afobe who grabbed a brace (66), (88).

Nahki Wells got the only goal in the reverse fixture back at the John Smith's Stadium on the 78th minute, in what was a commanding performance by Town.

2014/15

Wolves 1-3 Huddersfield Town

Huddersfield Town 1-4 Wolves

There were two big scorelines in this season when both teams met, one in favour for Town and one against them.

Town won 3-1 at Molineux, Harry Bunn (21), Sean Scannell (39) and Conor Coady (51) scoring the goals that day with Bakary Sako getting a late consolation goal for the home side.

Town were defeated in the home game against Wolves as the team from the midlands exploited Town's slow back line with their quick attacks.

Wolves were 3-0 up by the time Town got their first goal on the 63rd minute, when James Vaughan scored.

The three goals for Wolves before that were from Nouha Dicko (12), Conor Coady (47 o.g.), and Town old boy Afobe (61), before Dicko put the final nail in Town's coffin in added time to make the final scored 4-1.

2012/13

Huddersfield Town 2-1 Wolves

Wolves 1-3 Huddersfield Town

Town won both games this season against Wolves with two very good performances.

The 2-1 home win was played in an exciting fashion as James Vaughan (10) and Jermaine Beckford (27) got the goals.

Beckford scored one of the goals of the season as he connected with Jack Hunt's brilliant cross to put Town 2-0 up.

Wolves did score a consolation goal but they didn't have enough to get back into the game.

The away victory was vital to Town staying in the Championship, as the blue and white striped team battled to survive in England's second tier.

Stephen Ward scored an early goal for the home side to put Town on the back foot, but from then on the game was controlled by the team from West Yorkshire.

Goals from Sean Scannell (27) and a double from Jermaine Beckford (69), and (70) handed Town a vital three points.