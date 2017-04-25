Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Huddersfield Town secured play-off football with a battling 1-0 win over Wolves at Molineux tonight.

Izzy Brown netted the only goal of the game with a curling first-half effort from outside the area to cement the Terriers' spot in the top six of the Championship.

The hosts had the first chance of the game, with Dave Edwards failing to beat Danny Ward with a flicked header, but failed to really test a resolute Town later on in the match.

Here is how the monumental victory unfolded...

First Half

10 Minutes: Ward called into action as Edwards flicks a header towards goal. Comfortable save for the Welshman.

11 Minutes: Brown scraps to dispossess a Wolves player on the edge of the box and feeds Wells... who curls over. Should have hit the target.

23 Minutes: Lonergan called into action as Wells steers a Van La Parra cross towards the front post. Comfortable for the keeper.

31 Minutes: Brown curls home from distance!!!!

34 Minutes: Edwards’ header is caught by Ward. Let off for Town.

Second Half

51 Minutes: Edwards turns cleverly in the Town box but shoots wide.

53 Minutes: Great save from Ward, but it’s straight out to Edwards.... who rattles the upright!

69 Minutes: Quaner volleys narrowly wide after some head tennis in the Wolves area.

79 Minutes: Wells plays in Quaner who takes a great touch and shoots... straight at the keeper.

Line-Ups

Wolverhampton Wanderers (4-2-3-1): Lonergan; Silvio (Dicko, 85), Stearman, Batth, Iorfa; Edwards, Price; Marshall, Gibbs-White (Graham, 62), Weimann, Bodvarsson (Mason, 45)

Subs Not Used : Burgoyne, Saville, Coady, Hause

Booked: Price, Iorfa, Silvio

Huddersfield Town (4-2-3-1): Ward; Cranie, Schindler, Hefele, Lowe; Mooy, Hogg; Scannell (Quaner, 58), van La Parra, Brown (Bunn, 72); Wells (Billing, 90+2)

Subs Not Used: Coleman, Whitehead, Hudson, Holmes-Dennis

Booked:

Half Time: Wolverhampton Wanderers 0 Huddersfield Town 1

Att: 17,505 (682)

Next Match: Birmingham City at St Andrews, SkyBet Championship, Saturday April 29 (3pm kick-off)