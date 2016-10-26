Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

With Wolves and Wigan sacking their bosses yesterday, six of the Championship's bottom nine clubs have already had a go on the managerial merry-go-round.

Walter Zenga and Gary Caldwell join Roberto Di Matteo, Alan Stubbs, Paul Trollope and Nigel Pearson on the pile of discarded bosses just 81 days into this season in the second tier.

Zenga was sacked by Wolves after just 87 days at the helm after the former Italy goalkeeper took just four wins from his opening 14 league matches at Molineux.

Caldwell was sacked on the same day after his side had won just two of their opening 14 games, despite the boss guiding the Latics to the League One title last season.

Ryan Giggs is the early favourite to take over at the DW Stadium at 10/11, with Karl Robinson at slightly longer odds - 13/8 - than the Welshman.

Sam Allardyce is at 6/1, with Joe Parkinson, Graeme Jones, Paul Lambert, Steve Evans and Tim Sherwood all under 20/1.

The former England manager is also one of the favourites for the Wolves job at 3/1, with only Dougie Freedman at shorter odds.

Vitor Pereira and Marco Silva are both below 10/1 while Sherwood, Steve Cotterill, Rob Edwards, Giggs Pearson, Mick McCarthy and Andre Villas-Boas are all under 20/1.

Waht will please Huddersfield Town fans is that the only managerial special David Wagner has odds for is the LMA Manager of the Year award after Dean Hoyle's statement ruled out any possible move for the German head coach.

WATCH: Doug Thomson on Huddersfield Town boss David Wagner escaping celebration ban

Out of the Championship bosses to get the sack, only former Derby boss Pearson and Italian Di Matteo have been linked with new jobs.

Pearson is at 18/1 and 20/1 to take over at Wolves and Wigan respectively and is at 33/1 to take charge of MK Dons.

Di Matteo has also been linked to the empty hot seat at Stadium MK - at 25/1 at Sky Bet - after Dons manager Robinson left the club by mutual decision after six years in charge.