Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Wolverhampton Wanderers boss Paul Lambert believes Leeds United will still make the SkyBet Championship Play-Offs – despite dealing the side a blow on Easter Monday.

Wolves 1-0 win at Elland Road saw Garry Monk's men drop out of the top six as fellow promotion hopefuls Fulham and Sheffield Wednesday recorded wins against Aston Villa and Queens Park Rangers respectively.

Leeds are level on points with sixth-placed Cottagers and two points adrift of fifth-placed Owls with the pair set to face each other on the last day of the season.

But despite only one league win in the last five, Lambert feels the Whites will be fine come the end of the season.

“I think it’s really tight to call. I think they are well in the mix, really in the mix,” said Paul Lambert after his side's victory at Elland Road.

“It could go right to the wire. If you asked me do I think they can still do it? Absolutely they'll still get in it.

“And then once you are in the play-offs then you roll the dice really and hopefully you get through it.

“They are not out of it. Okay, we have put a dent in it, or derailed it, but I am pretty sure Garry is experienced enough to get them back in it.”

But the 47-year-old Molineux chief went on to say they would only achieve their objective if the club’s players were able to stand up and be counted, admitting “big players will handle it” when it comes to the pressure-cooker situation.

“The more the season draws in and you start to look over your shoulder at other results, then it becomes nervy so the ones that are not at the top who know 100 per cent that they are in the play-offs, it can be a nervy few weeks for them.

“To try and stay in that Play-Off area, it can be nervy and you have got to be able to have players that can handle it.

“If you don’t have the kind of player to handle it then it will be difficult for you.”

Leeds follow a tough away trip to relegation-threatened Burton Albion this weekend before matches against Norwich City at home and Wigan Athletic away on the last day of the season.

Meanwhile Wolves will also have a say in Huddersfield Town's own Play-Off ambitions as the two sides meet at Molineux on Tuesday, April 25 (kick-off 7.45pm).