Wolverhampton Wanderers boss Paul Lambert felt young goalkeeper Harry Burgoyne should have done better with Izzy Brown's first-half goal.

The 31st minute strike from the on-loan Chelsea FC forward sealed all three points for Huddersfield Town in a game of few chances at Molineux.

The 20-year-old stopper was a last minute addition to the starting line-up after first choice keeper Andy Lonergan hurt his back in the warm-up.

And despite being thrust into the action, Lambert felt Burgoyne's inability to make the save was decisive in determining the eventual result.

"There wasn't much in the game,” Lambert said. “And I think the goal, Harry should have saved it and by his own admission he felt he should have too.

"Harry got thrown in after we lost Andy in the warm-up but he never really had a save to make after the goal.

"Arguably the two best chances in the first half came when (Wolves midfielder) Dave Edwards had two headers. Either side of the goalkeeper they go in.

"Harry has done well for me every time I have called on him so I never had a problem with him playing."

Wolves failed to score for a third successive home game and Lambert added: "In the last third of the pitch we have to be more creative and break teams down. That is what we have to look at.

"We need a bit of help up top and if we can get that and go the way I want us to go then we will be a stronger side."