Laurent Depoitre has admitted this summer’s World Cup is providing extra motivation to do well with Huddersfield Town.

The popular striker has netted five goals for David Wagner’s side in the Premier League and hopes to push for a place in Belgium’s squad for the big tournament in Russia.

International boss Roberto Martinez certainly has the former Porto man on his radar, but the 29-year-old Town ace admits there has been no contact since his last call-up.

“I didn’t think about it (the World Cup) when I came here, I just wanted to get more minutes because when I was in Portugal I didn’t play a lot,” explained Depoitre, who was with Gent and Oostende before joining Porto.

“It was great to come here because it was a chance to play in England and to play more, so that was the first thing.

“Playing in the Premier League, if you can play well and score goals, then you can show yourself and your ability.

“The Belgium coach obviously knows the Premier League well, so I will keep going with Huddersfield and see what happens in June.

“It is important I stay fit, because competition for that position (in the squad) is really hard.

“All I can do is work with Huddersfield Town as well as I can and see what happens, but I am using it as an extra motivation, even though I am really motivated anyway.”

Depoitre believes Town have to be more clinical in the second half of the season - that is one improvement they can definitely make.

“I really like the style in English football - it is more my style,” added the £3.5m summer signing.

“I am enjoying every weekend on the pitch and the physical battles.

“This is exactly what I expected, because I know the defenders are hard, but I am enjoying the duels.

“I am not setting any targets, but it would be a good return if I can get more than 10 goals in my first season in the Premier League. It would be great, so we will see. I certainly hope so.

“Against the bigger teams you are not going to get so many chances, so you have to work. You maybe only have three chances in a game, so it’s important you take as many as you can.

“With us being at home against West Ham I am hoping we can take points.

“To turn our draws into wins I think we have to be more clinical, and to work hard.”