Huddersfield Town travel to Ashton Gate on Friday to take on a relegation-threatened Bristol City side.

The Robins have won just two of their last 16 matches in the Championship, with fans calling for head coach Lee Johnson to be sacked.

And the former Northampton Town boss could well be on his way out if results go against his side this weekend.

Steve McClaren and Alex Neil were both sacked this week by Derby County and Norwich City respectively, despite both sides' form being better than the Robins'.

In fact, only three teams in the top four leagues of English football are on a worse run than Bristol City over the last 15 games.

The Robins have picked up just 11 points in that time - level with Sunderland, Middlesbrough, Chesterfield and Leyton Orient.

The latter two sides have both made managerial changes in that period.

Only Birmingham City, Rotherham and Coventry have taken less points in their last 15 matches than Bristol City, with the Millers and Sky Blues glued to the base of their respective divisions.

With Johnson's side now well and truly in a relegation dogfight and the fans turning on the boss, a 23rd Town win of the season on Friday could well be followed by a third Championship managerial departure of the week.