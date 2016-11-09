Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Huddersfield Town boss David Wagner celebrates his first anniversary as Town's head coach today, with the German appointed on November 9, 2015.

The Terriers have not looked back since that day, and have gone on to achieve record-breaking success with the former Borussia Dortmund II man this campaign.

Wagner masterminded Town's best start to a season and sees his side sat in third place in the Championship, pressing Newcastle and Brighton who currently fill the automatic promotion spaces.

Town's performances - and results - have surprised many pundits this season, but what may also come as a surprise is that Wagner is now one of the longest serving managers in the second tier of English football.

Only six bosses have been in their current positions for a longer time than Wagner, with Ipswich manager Mick McCarthy leading the pack with over four years at Portman Road under his belt.

Former Town man Simon Grayson and Gary Rowett round out the top three with three and two years in their current tenures repectively.

Chris Hughton and Alex Neil are both closing in on their second anniversaries at Brighton and Norwich, with Sheffield Wednesday manager Carlos Carvalhal five months ahead of Wagner.

You can see the full list of managerial reigns below.

Current Championship managerial reigns by length (descending order):

1. Mick McCarthy (Ipswich Town) - Four years, two weeks (Appointed November 1, 2012)

2. Simon Grayson (Preston North End) - Three years, 39 weeks (Appointed February 18, 2013)

3. Gary Rowett (Birmingham City) - Two years, three weeks (Appointed October 27, 2014)

4. Chris Hughton (Brighton and Hove Albion) - One year, 46 weeks (Appointed December 31, 2014)

5. Alex Neil (Norwich City) - One year, 44 weeks (Appointed January 9, 2015)

6. Carlos Carvalhal (Sheffield Wednesday) - One year, 20 weeks (Appointed June 30, 2015)

7. David Wagner (Huddersfield Town) - One year (Appointed November 9, 2015)

8. Dean Smith (Brentford) - 50 weeks (Appointed November 30, 2015)

9. Nigel Clough (Burton Albion) - 49 weeks (Appointed December 7, 2015)

10. Slavisa Jokanovic (Fulham) - 46 weeks (Appointed December 27, 2015)

=11. Lee Johnson (Bristol City) - 40 weeks (Appointed February 6, 2016)

=11. Paul Heckingbottom (Barnsley) - 40 weeks (Appointed February 6, 2016)

13. Rafa Benitez (Newcastle United) - 36 weeks (Appointed March 11, 2016)

=14. Garry Monk (Leeds United) - 24 weeks (Appointed June 2, 2016)

=14. Owen Coyle (Blackburn Rovers) - 24 weeks (Appointed June 2, 2016)

16. Jaap Stam (Reading) - 22 weeks (Appointed June 13, 2016)

17. Philippe Montanier (Nottingham Forest) - 20 weeks (Appointed June 27, 2016)

18. Neil Warnock (Cardiff City) - 6 weeks (Appointed October 5, 2016)

=19. Steve Bruce (Aston Villa) - 5 weeks (Appointed October 12, 2016)

=19. Steve McClaren (Derby County) - 5 weeks (Appointed October 12, 2016)

21. Kenny Jackett (Rotherham United) - Three weeks (Appointed October 21, 2016)

22. Warren Joyce (Wigan Athletic) - One week (Appointed November 2, 2016)

23. Paul Lambert (Wolverhampton Wanderers) - Four days (Appointed November 5, 2016)

Vacant (Queens Park Rangers)