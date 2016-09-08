Is this year's crop of loan signings the best Huddersfield Town has had?

Wow. Five games in and Huddersfield Town are sitting pretty at the top of the Championship table - who would have predicted that?

David Wagner has built a squad to suit his gegenpressing style of football, letting 14 players go whilst bringing in 11 on permanent transfers.

This sea change represents the turning tide at Town - the mentality is changing to one of ambition, rather than satisfaction with the status quo.

As well as the 11 new signings, Wagner and Dean Hoyle have brought in four players on loan, with three becoming instant first team regulars and the fourth pushing for a starting spot.

Kasey Palmer celebrates Town's winning goal against Brentford

Aaron Mooy, Elias Kachunga and Danny Ward have all proved their class in their short time at the John Smith's Stadium and Kasey Palmer is getting closer to starting every game, according to the manager.

Just five years ago Town were under way in their first season back in the second tier since 2001, with James Vaughan, Jermaine Beckford and Neil Danns brought in on loan to strengthen the side.

Beckford and Vaughan's combined 22 goals helped keep Town in the Championship that season and a string of loan signings since have pushed Town to the position they found them in at the start of this campaign.

Jermaine Beckford celebrates for Huddersfield Town

But who do you think was Town's best loan capture over the last five years?

Have your say with our poll below and when you're finished you can see who the fans think is Town's top loanee since the 2012/13 season.