Login Register
My account
Logout
Save HRI A&E Join fight to save Huddersfield's A&E
Have a burning question about Huddersfield?
Trending Huddersfield Town FC M62 Kirklees Magistrates Court Save Huddersfield A&E

Is this year's crop of loan signings the best Huddersfield Town has had?

  • Updated
  • By

Have your say with our poll

Huddersfield Town's Aaron Mooy

Wow. Five games in and Huddersfield Town are sitting pretty at the top of the Championship table - who would have predicted that?

David Wagner has built a squad to suit his gegenpressing style of football, letting 14 players go whilst bringing in 11 on permanent transfers.

This sea change represents the turning tide at Town - the mentality is changing to one of ambition, rather than satisfaction with the status quo.

As well as the 11 new signings, Wagner and Dean Hoyle have brought in four players on loan, with three becoming instant first team regulars and the fourth pushing for a starting spot.

Kasey Palmer celebrates Town's winning goal against Brentford

Aaron Mooy, Elias Kachunga and Danny Ward have all proved their class in their short time at the John Smith's Stadium and Kasey Palmer is getting closer to starting every game, according to the manager.

Just five years ago Town were under way in their first season back in the second tier since 2001, with James Vaughan, Jermaine Beckford and Neil Danns brought in on loan to strengthen the side.

Beckford and Vaughan's combined 22 goals helped keep Town in the Championship that season and a string of loan signings since have pushed Town to the position they found them in at the start of this campaign.

Jermaine Beckford celebrates for Huddersfield Town

But who do you think was Town's best loan capture over the last five years?

Have your say with our poll below and when you're finished you can see who the fans think is Town's top loanee since the 2012/13 season.

Comments
Show more comments

Previous Articles

Nahki Wells latest: Huddersfield Town fans name their price for star striker

Town fans put a price tag on last year's top scorer

Related Tags

Teams
Huddersfield Town FC

Football News

Recommended in Football News

Most Read in Sport

Huddersfield Town's first team squad training at PPG Canalside - but who has been the star player for August?
  1. Huddersfield Town FC
    Which Huddersfield Town player is up for the Sky Bet Championship Player of the month?
  2. David Wagner
    Who are Huddersfield Town boss David Wagner's manager of the month rivals?
  3. Football League Championship
    Why do most supporters hate Leeds United?
  4. Football League Championship
    Championship transfer rumours: Leeds United miss out on international free agent, Ghana captain failed medical at Reading
  5. Huddersfield Town FC
    Huddersfield Town v Leeds United: The West Yorkshire derby in numbers

Recommended on Examiner

Huddersfield Examiner

Journalists

Doug Thomson
Huddersfield Town correspondent
Chris Roberts
Huddersfield Giants correspondent
Louise Cooper
Crime correspondent
Nick Lavigueur
Health Correspondent
Joanne Douglas
Local Government Correspondent
Linda Whitwam
Education Correspondent
Henryk Zientek
Business Correspondent
Martin Shaw
Mirfield Correspondent