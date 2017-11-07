Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Six Huddersfield Town first-team stars have been called up to their respective international sides this week after their impressive starts to Premier League life.

Aaron Mooy, Jonas Lossl and Mathias 'Zanka' Jorgensen have arguably the most important matches of the week, with all three called up for their respective nations' World Cup qualifying deciders.

Steve Mounie and Laurent Depoitre will also be in action for their senior sides, with the Belgian forward earning a first call up to the Red Devils in two years this international break.

Ryan Schofield has also been called up to England's Under 19s for their 2018 European Championship qualifying campaign.

Here you can find where and when all your Town internationals will be in action this week.

Aaron Mooy - Australia

Mooy has a crucial World Cup qualifying double-header on the horizon against Honduras, with the winner over the two legs booking a spot at next year's tournament.

The Town midfield maestro is one of Australia's top players, but manager Ange Postecoglou left Mooy out of the starting line up last time out against Syria.

An injury forced the boss to play Mooy after just 10 minutes, but it will be interesting to see whether Postecoglou once again chooses to bench one of the Socceroos' most gifted players.

Matches:

Honduras (A) - 10pm, Friday, November 10 - Estadio Olimpico Metropolitano, San Pedro Sula

Honduras (H) - 9am, Wednesday, November 15 - Stadium Australia, Sydney

Jonas Lossl and Mathias 'Zanka' Jorgensen - Denmark

The Danish pair will be looking to secure their nation a spot in next year's World Cup with victory over the Republic of Ireland in their two-legged knockout.

Neither of the Town men have made an appearance for Denmark since joining the Terriers, but will hope their scintillating form at the heart of Town's defence could earn them a start or appearance from the bench ahead of the tournament in Russia next year - assuming they get there.

Matches:

Republic of Ireland (H) - 7.45pm, Saturday, November 11 - Parken Stadium, Copenhagen

Republic of Ireland (A) - 7.45pm, Tuesday, November 14 - Aviva Stadium, Dublin

Laurent Depoitre - Belgium

Depoitre earned a first call up in two years for this round of international fixtures, with the Town forward replacing injured Crystal Palace striker Christian Benteke in the Red Devils' squad.

The 28-year-old has one previous cap for Belgium against Andorra in 2015, in which he scored.

Belgium have two home friendly matches to contest this week against Mexico and Japan.

Matches:

Mexico (H) - 7.45pm, Friday, November 10 - Heysel Stadium, Brussels

Japan (H) - 7.45pm, Tuesday, November 14 - Jan Breydel Stadium, Bruges

Steve Mounie - Benin

Mounie is in action for the Benin international team this week, with the Squirrels having two friednly matches to contest against Congo and Tanzania.

David Wagner is keen for Town's record signing to get minutes over the break, with Mounie still recovering from a heel injury which has seen him miss a number of matches for the Terriers.

The 23-year-old will be looking to impress in order to win back the starting shirt off Depoitre, who has made himself 'undroppable' from the Town team after coming in to replace the injured Beninese international.

Matches:

Congo (A) - 2.30pm, Wednesday, November 8 - Stade de l'Unite, Brazzaville

Tanzania (H) - 11am, Sunday, November 12 - Stade de l'Amitie, Cotonou

Ryan Schofield - England Under 19s

The teenage Town goalkeeper has been called up to the Young Lions squad for their Under 19 European Championship qualifying triple-header this week.

England will play three matches at the Trace Arena in Stara Zagora, Bulgaria as they begin their defence of the title they claimed last time out.

Schofield and his teammates play half of their qualifying matches this week, with three wins almost guaranteeing their spot in next year's finals in Finland.

Matches:

Faroe Islands U19 (A) - 4.30pm, Wednesday, November 8 - Trace Arena, Stara Zagora

Iceland U19 (A) - 4.30pm, Saturday, November 11 - Trace Arena, Stara Zagora

Bulgaria U19 (A) - 12.30pm, Tuesday, November 14 - Trace Arena, Stara Zagora