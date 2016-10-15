Login Register
Are you Celtic in disguise? Sheffield Wednesday's previous visits to Huddersfield

The Examiner looks back at some of the South Yorkshire club's previous trips to the Town over the years

Celtic, Huddersfield Town and Sheffield Wednesday all share an interesting history.
Celtic, Huddersfield Town and Sheffield Wednesday all share an interesting history.

Sheffield Wednesday have played an FA Cup semi-final, drawn a bumper crowd of 49,612 and stood in for the mighty Celtic - all in Huddersfield!

Their first visit was back in 1882, 26 years before Huddersfield Town’s formation.

Fartown, the former home of rugby league club Huddersfield Giants, was selected to stage an FA Cup semi-final.

Wednesday and Blackburn Rovers drew 0-0 in front of an estimated 6,000 before Rovers won 5-1 the replay at Whalley Range in Manchester.

Town’s entry into the Midland League for their second season, 1909/10, brought a visit from Wednesday Reserves but their first clashes with Town at first-team level weren’t until the top-flight campaign of 1926/27.

LOOK: Last Time Out - Huddersfield Town 0 Sheffield Wednesday 1, 02.04.16

It finished 1-1 at Hillsborough and 4-3 to Town at Leeds Road, where Bob Kelly scored a hat trick.

There have been 50 league meetings in all, with Town winning 22 and Wednesday 16, the biggest crowd for a league visit by the Owls being 32,555 in 1928/29, when it finished goalless.

But when the teams met in the fifth round of the FA Cup at Leeds Road in 1965/66, a bumper 49,612 saw Wednesday win 2-1 en route to the final (they were beaten 3-2 by Everton at Wembley).

Meanwhile, the Huddersfield Infirmary and Victoria Nurses’ Charity Cup existed before the formation of the National Health Service.

The cup saw Town play invited Scottish opposition on a bi-annual basis (the rugby league teams of Huddersfield and Halifax met in alternate years).

Celtic were due at Leeds Road in 1932 (Rangers had visited six years earlier) but when the Glasgow giants pulled out late on, Wednesday stepped in and were beaten 3-1.

