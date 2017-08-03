Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Huddersfield Town new boy Jonas Lossl feels there is something special about the Terriers' squad and pre-season training camp in Austria this summer.

The keeper, who joined Town on loan from Mainz earlier in the window, believes his teammates and the Kirchberg-based camp ooze Premier League quality.

Town are gearing up for their debut season in the Premier League and have spent more than £35m on talent in a bid to establish themselves in the top flight of English football.

And that's something that has stood out for Lossl during his time in Tyrolean Austria.

"You feel this is Premier League," he said.

"It's a fantastic group and a fantastic team and a fantastic squad to be around.

"It's something special.

"It's bigger than what I've been used to before but the pre-season is pre-season - you have to work hard.

"You have to find your tactical grounds and - I especially, along with the new guys - have to get used to the style of play and learn about the other guys and get to know them.

"So far I'm very happy, I'm very confident and I think the team's doing well.

Video Loading Video Unavailable Click to play Tap to play The video will start in 8 Cancel Play now

"Unfortunately we lost to Udinese, but we saw some good aspects and- as the coach said - it was a good opportunity to talk about the things we have to change."

He added: "In the beginning of the pre-season it was about getting some metres in the legs.

"It was about running and training a lot, where it's more tactical now.

"It's the adjustments in the game which is important, so I'm looking forward to tomorrow's test [Tuesday's vs Stuttgart] and Friday again.

"We need to really perform there."

One aspect of Lossl's game that has stood out since his arrival from the Bundesliga is his ability and confidence to play the ball out from the back with his feet.

His quick thinking and high-quality distribution have even seen him notch an assist this pre-season as he played through Steve Mounie to net the decisive goal at Barnsley.

On his footwork, Lossl said: "I know it's an important attribute for the coach that his goalkeeper is able to do that [play out with his feet].

"I'm happy that I have succeeded in that - it's a big part of my game.

"I just feel comfortable here.

"I'm very happy to be here - it's a good team to be in and I think the tactic works."