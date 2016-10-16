Did you see Sheffield Wednesday's Ross Wallace steal Huddersfield Town's tactical note?

Huddersfield Town experienced their first home defeat of the season as a second-half Fernando Forestieri penalty was enough to seal the win for Sheffield Wednesday.

The Italian converted a 68th minute penalty, coolly dinking the ball over Town stopper Danny Ward after Rajiv van La Parra was adjudged to have handled in the box.

And while David Wagner 's side sought a late equaliser, bringing on fans favourite Michael Hefele , Sheffield Wednesday's Scottish midfielder Ross Wallace was caught by the SKY TV cameras in some in-match tactical mischief.

SKY Sports Sheffield Wednesday's Ross Wallace steals Huddersfield Town's tactics and reads them.

As Hefele came on as an 84th minute substitute, he was seen passing a tactical note to fellow German Elias Kachunga from boss David Wagner.

However, before the forward was able to make sense of the instructions, the Owls player ran up behind Kachunga, grabbed the piece of paper out his hands looked at the details himself.

Suffice to say, Kachunga wasn't terribly impressed with the Scottish winger's bit of not-so-subtle espionage...