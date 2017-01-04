Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Defender William Boyle and striker Flo Bojaj have returned to Huddersfield Town following their loan spells at Scottish Premiership club Kilmarnock.

The young duo have spent the first half of the current season with Killie, where former Town boss Lee Clark is in charge.

Centre back Boyle started 14 games for the club in total; 11 in the Scottish Premiership and three in the League Cup - scoring one goal for the East Ayrshire club, on his debut in a 2-1 cup win at Clyde.

This was Boyle’s fourth loan spell, following time at Kidderminster Harriers, Macclesfield Town and York City.

The 21-year-old also previously made two Sky Bet Championship substitute appearances for Town, the most recent of coming at Preston North End in February 2016.

Meanwhile, striker Bojaj made three starts and two substitute appearances for Kilmarnock in his first loan spell away from the John Smith’s Stadium.

The 20 year-old Albanian has made eight substitute appearances in the Sky Bet Championship for the Terriers, scoring his first goal for the club in a 3-1 win over Reading at the John Smith's Stadium in March 2016.

Both players will work with Frankie Bunn’s Town Under-23 squad back at PPG Canalside.