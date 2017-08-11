Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Win a pair of Carabao Cup tickets to watch Huddersfield Town vs Rotherham in the week beginning August 21 with Carabao Energy Drink.

Carabao Energy Drink has teamed up with The Huddersfield Daily Examiner to give two lucky Huddersfield Town fans the chance to win a pair of tickets to their team’s Carabao Cup clash against Rotherham the week after next.

Recently named the Carabao Cup – the UK’s newest energy drink is embarking on its first season of a three-year partnership with the EFL Carabao, established 15 years ago in Thailand, is a premium, great tasting energy drink that gives people an energy boost to achieve their everyday goals.

Carabao is sold in 330ml cans and is currently available in four variants: Original, Original Sugar Free, Green Apple and Green Apple Sugar Free.

To be in with a chance of winning a pair of tickets, simply answer the following question: Who is head coach of Huddersfield Town?

Send your answer by email, with your name, mobile phone number and home address to sport@examiner.co.uk

The competition opens now and closes on Monday, August 14 - so don’t be late!

Winners will be contacted within 24 hours of the close of the competition.

For more chances to win Carabao Cup tickets and other great football prizes, look out for the special promotional cans in store and head to carabaowin.com

Full terms and conditions at www.examiner.co.uk/rules