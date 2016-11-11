Which was your favourite Huddersfield Town crest?

Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Brentford have revamped their club crest for the 2016/17 season after 23 years with their current badge.

The new crest is a simple design with a bee in the centre of a red and white circle, surrounded by the club name.

The design is said to be based on one used by the club in the 1970s and is part of a rebranding to appeal to a wider audience.

The fresh badge has got us thinking about Town's former crests.

Take a look back over some of them and vote for your favourite - as a disclaimer, the popular Red Terrier was a shirt badge and not adopted by the club as their official crest.

In the late 60s Town brought in the above badge in one of their first attempts at a unique design.

The black chevron represents the river Colne, with the three rams and three turrets representing the Ramsden family, from whom the County of Huddersfield bought land in 1920.

The crest was used by the club for three or four years and was the official crest when the Red Terrier was on the shirts in the 1969/70 Second Division promotion season.

In 1973 Town brought in a classic badge, with it roots in one which appeared in the 1920s and 30s.

It features the black river Colne chevron, along with two Yorkshire roses and Castle Hill as well as the Terrier perched on the helmet.

The crest is arguably the most popular in the Town's history.

In the early 80s the club brought in this crest, which appears on programmes from the era.

It ran parallel with the traditional design for three or four years, before disappearing.

It features the Terrier on a blue and white background inside a red circle.

The club changed the badge in 2000, opting for a circular design.

The Terrier replaced the tower at the bottom, with one Yorkshire rose set on the black chevron.

The design was never particularly popular with fans and was quickly replaced.

The current club crest uses one of the most popular badges, but adds the three stars for the three successive league titles won by Town in the 1920s.

The badge is surrounded by a shield, with the stars floating above.

This crest has been used by the club since 2002.