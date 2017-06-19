Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Since last week's publication for the 2017/18 Premier League fixtures, Huddersfield Town fans have been counting down the days until the big August 12th kick-off.

But before anyone can think about the away trip to Crystal Palace there is the small matter of pre-season training ahead of Town's return to top-flight football for the first time in 45 years.

David Wagner's men are scheduled to return to the club at the start of July and, after a general fitness assessment of each player, training starts in earnest on Friday July 7.

The sides' first pre-season friendly is just days later, away at Accrington Stanley on Wednesday July 12 with fixtures away to Bury and Barnsley also announced ahead of a training camp in Kirchberg, Austria between July 29 - August 5.

Huddersfield Town First Team Pre-Season Schedule

Date Opponent Venue KO Wednesday July 12 Accrington Stanley A 7pm Sunday July 16 Bury A 3pm Saturday July 22 Barnsley A 3pm July 29 - August 5 Austrian Training Camp A N/A

The Development sides are also set for a busy summer with their preparations for the new season starting with a training camp in Lilleshall between Monday July 17 and Friday July 21.

Frankie Bunn's Under 23s also have a series of friendlies scheduled, starting away to Curzon Ashton the following day on Saturday, July 22.

Meanwhile, Leigh Bromby's Under 18s return to action five days later when they take on Wrexham AFC away on Wednesday, July 26 at 1pm.

Huddersfield Town Under 23s Pre-Season Schedule

Date Opponent Venue KO Saturday July 22 Curzon Ashton A 3pm Tuesday July 25 Stalybridge Celtic A 7.45pm Saturday July 29 Sunderland U23s A Noon Monday August 7 West Bromwich Albion U23s A 1pm

Huddersfield Town Under 18s Pre-Season Schedule

Date Opponent Venue KO Wednesday July 26 Wrexham AFC A 1pm Saturday July 29 Sunderland A Noon

*Fixtures subject to change with additional ones also likely to be schedule for each side.