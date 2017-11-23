Eighteen Huddersfield Town fans are currently banned from all football grounds in the UK.
The fans are among 2,085 supporters subject to football banning orders, according to figures from the Home Office.
Among teams in the Premier League, Huddersfield has among the fewest banning orders.
Topping the chart of shame is Newcastle United with 124 fans currently barred from games. The Magpies are followed by Chelsea (60), Wolverhampton (52), Liverpool (49), Burnley (48), Bristol Rovers (47), Leeds United (47), Cardiff City (44), West Ham (44) and Bristol City (42).
The Home Office One recorded 13 arrests last season as well as the issue of new banning order to one Town fan last season.
By comparison there were 74 arrests made on Birmingham City fans last season.
During the 2016/17 season 21 banning orders were imposed on Plymouth Argyle fans while the same of orders were issued against Wolves fans.
More than 542 football hooligans were slapped with banning orders last season, an increase of 58 (12%) compared to the previous season.
Meanwhile there were 1,895 football-related arrests, a rise of 1% (22) on the previous season.
However, it also represents a 20% drop from the 2,363 football related arrests four seasons earlier in 2011-12.
Public disorder offences are the most common type of offence with 583 in total last season.
There were also 373 arrests for alcohol offences, 369 for violent disorder, 188 for pitch incursions, 141 for possession of pyrotechnics, 72 for criminal damage, 59 for throwing missiles, 40 for ticket touting, 36 for breaching banning orders, 17 for possession of an offensive weapon and 17 for racist and offensive chanting.
Amanda Jacks, of the Footballer Supporters' Federation, told the Mirror: "Football arrests have followed a downward trend in recent years and we're pleased to see them remain at historically low levels.
"Policing is generally getting better and fans are becoming more involved in match-day planning - all these factors have helped ensure that disorder at football matches is very rare.
"Football fans also face legislation that can lead to arrest for actions that don't exist as offences in other sports, such as drinking alcohol in sight of the field of play.
"While we try and educate fans as to the potential consequences of breaking the law in regards these offences, we do believe there is scope to repeal many of these discriminatory laws."
The League of Shame In Full
Total banning orders
- Newcastle United 124
- Chelsea 60
- Millwall 57
- Wolverhampton Wanderers 52
- Liverpool 49
- Burnley 48
- Bristol Rovers 47
- Leeds United 47
- Cardiff City 44
- West Ham United 44
- Bristol City 42
- Sheffield United 39
- Manchester United 38
- Plymouth Argyle 37
- Sunderland 37
- Lincoln City 35
- Tottenham Hotspur 34
- Nottingham Forest 32
- Birmingham City 31
- Arsenal 30
- Aston Villa 29
- Derby County 29
- Sheffield Wednesday 29
- Luton Town 28
- Grimsby Town 27
- Manchester City 27
- Barnsley 26
- Charlton Athletic 26
- Middlesbrough 26
- Blackburn Rovers 25
- Coventry City 25
- Hartlepool United 25
- Walsall 25
- Crystal Palace 24
- Doncaster Rovers 23
- Scunthorpe United 23
- Chesterfield 22
- Everton 22
- Shrewsbury Town 22
- West Bromwich Albion 21
- Bolton Wanderers 20
- Bradford City 20
- Rotherham United 20
- Port Vale 19
- Wrexham 19
- Huddersfield Town 18
- Leicester City 18
- Peterborough United 18
- Stoke City 18
- Brentford 17
- Chester 17
- Crewe Alexandra 17
- Blackpool 15
- Carlisle United 15
- Portsmouth 15
- Queens Park Rangers 15
- Reading 15
- Southampton 15
- Hull City 14
- Southend United 13
- Swindon Town 13
- Tranmere Rovers 13
- Cambridge United 12
- Swansea City 12
- Oldham Athletic 11
- Watford 11
- Exeter City 10
- Newport County 10
- Brighton & Hove Albion 9
- Mansfield Town 9
- Oxford United 8
- AFC Wimbledon 7
- FC Halifax Town 7
- Bury 6
- Leyton Orient 6
- Macclesfield Town 6
- Preston North End 6
- Rochdale 6
- Aldershot Town 5
- Fulham 5
- Gillingham 5
- Ipswich Town 5
- Kidderminster Harriers 5
- Torquay United 5
- Wigan Athletic 5
- Colchester United 4
- York City 4
- AFC Bournemouth 3
- Dagenham & Redbridge 3
- Fleetwood Town 3
- Morecambe 3
- Northampton Town 3
- Stevenage 3
- Crawley Town 2
- Barnet 1
- Norwich City 1
- Notts County 1
- Woking 1
- Yeovil Town 1
- Accrington Stanley 0
- Altrincham 0
- Barrow 0
- Boreham Wood 0
- Braintree Town 0
- Bromley 0
- Burton Albion 0
- Cheltenham Town 0
- Dover Athletic 0
- Eastleigh 0
- Forest Green Rovers 0
- Gateshead 0
- Guiseley 0
- Milton Keynes Dons 0
- Southport 0
- Welling United 0
- Wycombe Wanderers 0
New banning orders last season
- Plymouth Argyle 21
- Wolverhampton Wanderers 21
- Millwall 16
- Nottingham Forest 15
- Peterborough United 15
- Derby County 14
- Sunderland 14
- Barnsley 13
- Birmingham City 13
- Charlton Athletic 12
- Newcastle United 12
- Sheffield United 12
- Carlisle United 11
- Blackpool 10
- Cardiff City 10
- Chelsea 10
- Crewe Alexandra 10
- Doncaster Rovers 10
- Manchester United 10
- Middlesbrough 10
- Southend United 10
- Bolton Wanderers 9
- Southampton 9
- Watford 9
- Cambridge United 8
- Tranmere Rovers 8
- Everton 7
- Hartlepool United 7
- Reading 7
- Tottenham Hotspur 7
- West Bromwich Albion 7
- Aston Villa 6
- Liverpool 6
- Manchester City 6
- Oxford United 6
- Sheffield Wednesday 6
- Swindon Town 6
- West Ham United 6
- Bradford City 5
- Chesterfield 5
- Coventry City 5
- Exeter City 5
- Leeds United 5
- Newport County 5
- Portsmouth 5
- AFC Wimbledon 4
- Aldershot Town 4
- Arsenal 4
- Blackburn Rovers 4
- Brentford 4
- Brighton & Hove Albion 4
- Colchester United 4
- Crystal Palace 4
- Hull City 4
- Rotherham United 4
- Walsall 4
- Wrexham 4
- FC Halifax Town 3
- Luton Town 3
- Macclesfield Town 3
- Oldham Athletic 3
- Stoke City 3
- Swansea City 3
- Bristol Rovers 2
- Burnley 2
- Gillingham 2
- Ipswich Town 2
- Lincoln City 2
- Port Vale 2
- Scunthorpe United 2
- Stevenage 2
- Barnet 1
- Bristol City 1
- Chester 1
- Fulham 1
- Grimsby Town 1
- Huddersfield Town 1
- Kidderminster Harriers 1
- Leicester City 1
- Mansfield Town 1
- Morecambe 1
- Preston North End 1
- Accrington Stanley 0
- AFC Bournemouth 0
- Altrincham 0
- Barrow 0
- Boreham Wood 0
- Braintree Town 0
- Bromley 0
- Burton Albion 0
- Bury 0
- Cheltenham Town 0
- Crawley Town 0
- Dagenham & Redbridge 0
- Dover Athletic 0
- Eastleigh 0
- Fleetwood Town 0
- Forest Green Rovers 0
- Gateshead 0
- Guiseley 0
- Leyton Orient 0
- Milton Keynes Dons 0
- Northampton Town 0
- Norwich City 0
- Notts County 0
- Queens Park Rangers 0
- Rochdale 0
- Shrewsbury Town 0
- Southport 0
- Torquay United 0
- Welling United 0
- Wigan Athletic 0
- Woking 0
- Wycombe Wanderers 0
- Yeovil Town 0
- York City 0
Arrests last season
- Birmingham City 74
- Millwall 69
- Leeds United 68
- Manchester City 66
- Arsenal 60
- Manchester United 57
- Newcastle United 52
- Sunderland 51
- Aston Villa 49
- Sheffield Wednesday 48
- West Ham United 46
- Leicester City 43
- Nottingham Forest 43
- Sheffield United 42
- Fulham 40
- Liverpool 40
- Everton 39
- Portsmouth 39
- Middlesbrough 38
- Derby County 37
- Tottenham Hotspur 37
- Barnsley 35
- Doncaster Rovers 34
- Hull City 32
- Preston North End 32
- Wolverhampton Wanderers 31
- Chelsea 30
- Stoke City 30
- Oxford United 29
- Charlton Athletic 27
- Plymouth Argyle 26
- Bristol City 24
- Luton Town 24
- West Bromwich Albion 23
- Carlisle United 22
- Crystal Palace 22
- Bolton Wanderers 21
- Burnley 20
- Newport County 20
- Queens Park Rangers 20
- Swansea City 20
- Southend United 18
- Swindon Town 18
- Gillingham 17
- AFC Bournemouth 16
- Cardiff City 16
- Blackburn Rovers 15
- Brentford 15
- Southampton 15
- Brighton & Hove Albion 14
- Peterborough United 14
- Reading 14
- Rotherham United 14
- Wigan Athletic 14
- Coventry City 13
- Grimsby Town 13
- Huddersfield Town 13
- Bradford City 12
- Bristol Rovers 12
- Crewe Alexandra 12
- Bury 11
- Notts County 11
- Colchester United 10
- Hartlepool United 10
- Lincoln City 10
- Milton Keynes Dons 10
- Port Vale 10
- Barnet 9
- Blackpool 9
- Oldham Athletic 9
- Tranmere Rovers 9
- Boreham Wood 8
- Wrexham 8
- Exeter City 7
- Northampton Town 7
- Walsall 7
- AFC Wimbledon 6
- Chester 6
- Chesterfield 6
- Ipswich Town 6
- Rochdale 6
- Watford 6
- York City 6
- FC Halifax Town 5
- Norwich City 5
- Scunthorpe United 4
- Stevenage 4
- Wycombe Wanderers 4
- Barrow 3
- Leyton Orient 3
- Cambridge United 2
- Cheltenham Town 2
- Dagenham & Redbridge 2
- Gateshead 2
- Kidderminster Harriers 2
- Macclesfield Town 2
- Mansfield Town 2
- Aldershot Town 1
- Altrincham 1
- Bromley 1
- Crawley Town 1
- Shrewsbury Town 1
- Torquay 1
- Accrington Stanley 0
- Braintree Town 0
- Burton Albion 0
- Dover Athletic 0
- Eastleigh 0
- Fleetwood Town 0
- Forest Green Rovers 0
- Guiseley 0
- Morecambe 0
- Southport 0
- Welling United 0
- Woking 0
- Yeovil Town 0