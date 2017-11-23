The video will start in 8 Cancel

Eighteen Huddersfield Town fans are currently banned from all football grounds in the UK.

The fans are among 2,085 supporters subject to football banning orders, according to figures from the Home Office.

Among teams in the Premier League, Huddersfield has among the fewest banning orders.

Topping the chart of shame is Newcastle United with 124 fans currently barred from games. The Magpies are followed by Chelsea (60), Wolverhampton (52), Liverpool (49), Burnley (48), Bristol Rovers (47), Leeds United (47), Cardiff City (44), West Ham (44) and Bristol City (42).

The Home Office One recorded 13 arrests last season as well as the issue of new banning order to one Town fan last season.

By comparison there were 74 arrests made on Birmingham City fans last season.

During the 2016/17 season 21 banning orders were imposed on Plymouth Argyle fans while the same of orders were issued against Wolves fans.

More than 542 football hooligans were slapped with banning orders last season, an increase of 58 (12%) compared to the previous season.

Meanwhile there were 1,895 football-related arrests, a rise of 1% (22) on the previous season.

However, it also represents a 20% drop from the 2,363 football related arrests four seasons earlier in 2011-12.

Public disorder offences are the most common type of offence with 583 in total last season.

There were also 373 arrests for alcohol offences, 369 for violent disorder, 188 for pitch incursions, 141 for possession of pyrotechnics, 72 for criminal damage, 59 for throwing missiles, 40 for ticket touting, 36 for breaching banning orders, 17 for possession of an offensive weapon and 17 for racist and offensive chanting.

Amanda Jacks, of the Footballer Supporters' Federation, told the Mirror: "Football arrests have followed a downward trend in recent years and we're pleased to see them remain at historically low levels.

"Policing is generally getting better and fans are becoming more involved in match-day planning - all these factors have helped ensure that disorder at football matches is very rare.

"Football fans also face legislation that can lead to arrest for actions that don't exist as offences in other sports, such as drinking alcohol in sight of the field of play.

"While we try and educate fans as to the potential consequences of breaking the law in regards these offences, we do believe there is scope to repeal many of these discriminatory laws."

The League of Shame In Full

Total banning orders

Newcastle United 124



Chelsea 60



Millwall 57



Wolverhampton Wanderers 52



Liverpool 49



Burnley 48



Bristol Rovers 47



Leeds United 47



Cardiff City 44



West Ham United 44



Bristol City 42



Sheffield United 39



Manchester United 38



Plymouth Argyle 37



Sunderland 37



Lincoln City 35



Tottenham Hotspur 34



Nottingham Forest 32



Birmingham City 31



Arsenal 30



Aston Villa 29



Derby County 29



Sheffield Wednesday 29



Luton Town 28



Grimsby Town 27



Manchester City 27



Barnsley 26



Charlton Athletic 26



Middlesbrough 26



Blackburn Rovers 25



Coventry City 25



Hartlepool United 25



Walsall 25



Crystal Palace 24



Doncaster Rovers 23



Scunthorpe United 23



Chesterfield 22



Everton 22



Shrewsbury Town 22



West Bromwich Albion 21



Bolton Wanderers 20



Bradford City 20



Rotherham United 20



Port Vale 19



Wrexham 19



Huddersfield Town 18



Leicester City 18



Peterborough United 18



Stoke City 18



Brentford 17



Chester 17



Crewe Alexandra 17



Blackpool 15



Carlisle United 15



Portsmouth 15



Queens Park Rangers 15



Reading 15



Southampton 15



Hull City 14



Southend United 13



Swindon Town 13



Tranmere Rovers 13



Cambridge United 12



Swansea City 12



Oldham Athletic 11



Watford 11



Exeter City 10



Newport County 10



Brighton & Hove Albion 9



Mansfield Town 9



Oxford United 8



AFC Wimbledon 7



FC Halifax Town 7



Bury 6



Leyton Orient 6



Macclesfield Town 6



Preston North End 6



Rochdale 6



Aldershot Town 5



Fulham 5



Gillingham 5



Ipswich Town 5



Kidderminster Harriers 5



Torquay United 5



Wigan Athletic 5



Colchester United 4



York City 4



AFC Bournemouth 3



Dagenham & Redbridge 3



Fleetwood Town 3



Morecambe 3



Northampton Town 3



Stevenage 3



Crawley Town 2



Barnet 1



Norwich City 1



Notts County 1



Woking 1



Yeovil Town 1



Accrington Stanley 0



Altrincham 0



Barrow 0



Boreham Wood 0



Braintree Town 0



Bromley 0



Burton Albion 0



Cheltenham Town 0



Dover Athletic 0



Eastleigh 0



Forest Green Rovers 0



Gateshead 0



Guiseley 0



Milton Keynes Dons 0



Southport 0



Welling United 0



Wycombe Wanderers 0

New banning orders last season

Plymouth Argyle 21



Wolverhampton Wanderers 21



Millwall 16



Nottingham Forest 15



Peterborough United 15



Derby County 14



Sunderland 14



Barnsley 13



Birmingham City 13



Charlton Athletic 12



Newcastle United 12



Sheffield United 12



Carlisle United 11



Blackpool 10



Cardiff City 10



Chelsea 10



Crewe Alexandra 10



Doncaster Rovers 10



Manchester United 10



Middlesbrough 10



Southend United 10



Bolton Wanderers 9



Southampton 9



Watford 9



Cambridge United 8



Tranmere Rovers 8



Everton 7



Hartlepool United 7



Reading 7



Tottenham Hotspur 7



West Bromwich Albion 7



Aston Villa 6



Liverpool 6



Manchester City 6



Oxford United 6



Sheffield Wednesday 6



Swindon Town 6



West Ham United 6



Bradford City 5



Chesterfield 5



Coventry City 5



Exeter City 5



Leeds United 5



Newport County 5



Portsmouth 5



AFC Wimbledon 4



Aldershot Town 4



Arsenal 4



Blackburn Rovers 4



Brentford 4



Brighton & Hove Albion 4



Colchester United 4



Crystal Palace 4



Hull City 4



Rotherham United 4



Walsall 4



Wrexham 4



FC Halifax Town 3



Luton Town 3



Macclesfield Town 3



Oldham Athletic 3



Stoke City 3



Swansea City 3



Bristol Rovers 2



Burnley 2



Gillingham 2



Ipswich Town 2



Lincoln City 2



Port Vale 2



Scunthorpe United 2



Stevenage 2



Barnet 1



Bristol City 1



Chester 1



Fulham 1



Grimsby Town 1



Huddersfield Town 1



Kidderminster Harriers 1



Leicester City 1



Mansfield Town 1



Morecambe 1



Preston North End 1



Accrington Stanley 0



AFC Bournemouth 0



Altrincham 0



Barrow 0



Boreham Wood 0



Braintree Town 0



Bromley 0



Burton Albion 0



Bury 0



Cheltenham Town 0



Crawley Town 0



Dagenham & Redbridge 0



Dover Athletic 0



Eastleigh 0



Fleetwood Town 0



Forest Green Rovers 0



Gateshead 0



Guiseley 0



Leyton Orient 0



Milton Keynes Dons 0



Northampton Town 0



Norwich City 0



Notts County 0



Queens Park Rangers 0



Rochdale 0



Shrewsbury Town 0



Southport 0



Torquay United 0



Welling United 0



Wigan Athletic 0



Woking 0



Wycombe Wanderers 0



Yeovil Town 0



York City 0

Arrests last season