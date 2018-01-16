Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Huddersfield Town are joint fourth favourites for the drop after this last round of Premier League fixtures.

The Terriers' odds of relegation shortened after the 4-1 defeat to West Ham United at the weekend, but David Wagner's men remain outside of most bookies' favoured three to experience relegation.

SkyBet have Town at 15/8 to be playing Championship football next season, with fellow promoted side Brighton and Hove Albion given the same price.

Swansea City are the bookmakers' favourites to go down, with SkyBet pricing them at 2/9, while the same site have West Bromwich Albion at 1/1 to drop down a division.

Stoke City are third-favourites to be relegated at SkyBet, but the appointment of Paul Lambert as manager has seemed to split opinion with the bookies.

Ladbrokes and betfair's odds suggest punters are backing the ex-Aston Villa boss to save the Potters, while bet365 - who sponsor Stoke - have shortened the odds on Stoke to go down.

Paddy Power have gone one step further and are paying out on all bets on Stoke to go down.

On Twitter, the betting company announced: "When Paul Lambert was confirmed as new Stoke boss, we thought he may not have been first choice, but he could be the perfect man for the job.

"Then we thought about it some more, changed our minds, and decided to pay out on Stoke being relegated from the Premier League."