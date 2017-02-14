Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Huddersfield Town are the biggest threat to Newcastle United and Brighton & Hove Albion's automatic promotion hopes - according to Football on 5 pundits Chris Iwelumo and Clinton Morrison.

Town have won eight of their last 10 matches and have closed the gap to the top two by three points.

Newcastle now sit seven points ahead of the Terriers with Brighton six ahead, but David Wagner's men face the Magpies next month.

Town are edging closer to securing a play-off spot, but could go one better should their sparkling form continue.

On the Championship highlights show, Morrison said: “I think Brighton and Newcastle will keep their form going but if they do slip up, Huddersfield are the most in-form team that could do it. Nahki Wells is a good finisher and they have got a lot of good attacking options up there.”

And Iwelumo agreed, claiming Town "know what it takes to get over that line".

“They have got that character," he added. "They have recruited well, Izzy Brown has been outstanding.

“It is the type of player he has brought in as well. It is not just the technical quality but they have brought in players with that work ethic as well.

“They have got a great team spirit, and they know what it takes to get over that line.

“They can now kick on and really put the pressure on the top two. If they slip, Huddersfield are there.”